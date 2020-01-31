ALFRED — A jury has started deliberations in the trial of Bruce Akers, who is charged with murder in the death of his neighbor.

Akers, 61, has been on trial at York County Superior Court since Monday.

Family members reported 55-year-old Douglas Flint missing in June 2016, and police later found his body on Aker’s Limington property, under a pile of deer hides and debris.

The prosecutor has accused Akers of killing Flint with a machete during a fight over allegations of stolen alcohol. The defense team has argued that the state has not proved that Akers was the person who killed Flint, and they have focused in particular on their claim that Akers was experiencing a major mental illness at the time of the other man’s death.

The defendant’s state of mind has been a central question in the trial. If jurors do find that Akers killed his neighbor, they then must decide whether the defendant was experiencing an abnormal state of mind at the time and how significantly any mental illness affected his actions.

“There is rarely direct evidence of the operation of the human mind,” Superior Court Justice Wayne Douglas told jurors Friday.

To reach a murder conviction, the state has to prove that the defendant acted intentionally or knowingly to cause another person’s death. The judge also told jurors they could opt to convict Akers of the lesser charge of manslaughter as an alternative to murder. To reach that conviction, the state must prove that the defendant acted recklessly or with criminal negligence to cause that death.

“The ultimate question is not whether Mr. Akers had an abnormal condition of the mind, but whether he acted intentionally or knowingly on June 9, 2016,” Douglas said during his instructions to the jury.

