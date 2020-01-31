We are just now learning about David Roux and Jon Jennings and their gifts to our community, Mr. Roux with a large donation to create a campus of Northeastern University here and Mr. Jennings, the Portland city manager, bringing to South Portland High School his experience as a professional basketball coach, inspiring the kids with his knowledge and mentoring skills.
These two stories about giving back are welcome right now, as we continue to and learn about bad behavior of just about every kind from some of our national leaders. When we look south toward Washington, we see tribalism, sharp elbows, “me first,” personal attacks, accusations and cynicism. But here in Portland we have the counter-example of Mr. Roux and Mr. Jennings and their generosity.
But wait a moment. This spirit of community and giving back goes deeper. There are thousands of people here doing what they can to make things better for others: library volunteers, teachers’ aides, nonprofit boards, crossing guards, hospice volunteers, tutors and many, many others.
This is what Maine people expect of each other. It is what we expect of ourselves. So let’s thank Mr. Roux and Mr. Jennings and all of the others, taking heart during this dark moment, believing in ourselves and in the values that Maine people share.
Tom Valleau
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Harpswell Coastal Academy students publish collection of personal stories
-
Kennebunk Post
KHS debate team earns state title
-
Kennebunk Post
Retiring Sgt. Andrew Belisle ‘a class act’
-
Times Record
Maine Catholic youth to raise money during Souper Bowl of Caring Feb. 1-2
-
Kennebunk Post
Capt. Arnold ‘Joe’ Nickerson remembered locally, statewide
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.