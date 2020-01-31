Many of us may feel a negative twinge at the word “socialism.” But that word describes exactly the governments of Denmark and of Sweden and to a large extent of both Norway and Finland – four of the happiest, wealthiest and most forward-looking economies anywhere.
Health care for all, education for all who seek it, support in childhood and in old age and recognition of threats to the planet do not mean Vladimir Putin-like secret police and tyranny nor China-style surveillance and thought control.
Claims that Sen. Bernie Sanders’ vision for our future will not work and has never worked are simply a kneejerk reaction to a word. In Scandinavia that vision has long worked well and is working right now – for the people, of the people and by the people!
Richard Sewell
Portland
