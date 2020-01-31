NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 54 points, making all 10 shots in the first half and 19 of 23 for the game, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 133-118 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Irving’s previous season high was 50 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the season-opening 127-126 loss on Oct. 23. Irving is the first player in Nets history to score 45 points in three games in a single season.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 points off the bench and Taurean Prince chipped in with 16. Jarrett Allen and Garrett Temple contributed 12 and 11, respectively.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 22.

PELICANS 139, GRIZZLIES 111: Zion Williamson scored 24 points in a little less than 29 minutes, and New Orleans won at home in the first matchup between last year’s top two NBA draft picks.

Newly selected All-Star Brandon Ingram scored 20 points, and Lonzo Ball hit five 3-pointers on seven attempts in his 19-point night for the Pelicans, who won their third straight while ending Memphis’ four-game winning streak.

Jrue Holiday added 18 points for New Orleans, which gave Coach Alvin Gentry his 500th win and pulled to within four games of the Grizzlies for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot with 33 games remaining.

Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant, taken second behind Williamson in last June’s draft, scored 16 points.

ROCKETS 128, MAVERICKS 121: James Harden scored 35 points, Russell Westbrook added 32 and Houston built a big lead and held on for a win at home.

Dallas played without leading scorer Luka Doncic, who will miss at least six games because of a sprained right ankle.

Doncic was injured during a scrimmage in practice on Thursday. Coach Rick Carlisle said before Friday’s game against the Rockets that he’ll be out until at least Feb. 10.

The 20-year-old star is averaging 28.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

RAPTORS 105, PISTONS 92: Pascal Siakam scored 30 points and Serge Ibaka added 21 to lift visiting Toronto to its 10th straight victory.

