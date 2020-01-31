A new restaurant called Broken Arrow is planned for 545 Congress St., the former location of the West End Deli, in Portland’s Arts District.
According to a restaurant license application filed with the city, Broken Arrow will serve “comfort food” and have a full service bar and outdoor seating.
The restaurant will be open for dinner five to seven days a week at first, with lunch added later.
A sample menu includes a selection of small plates, chilled seafood, sausages and sandwiches, and large plates including a fish dish, a Bean Suppa Plate, and Yankee pot roast.
The owners of Broken Arrow are Holly and Lyle Aker of Sebago.
