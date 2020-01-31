A new restaurant called Broken Arrow is planned for 545 Congress St., the former location of the West End Deli, in Portland’s Arts District.

The site of the West End Deli at 545 Congress St. in Portland, shown in 2014, will soon be occupied by the Broken Arrow. Staff file photo

According to a restaurant license application filed with the city, Broken Arrow will serve “comfort food” and have a full service bar and outdoor seating.

The restaurant will be open for dinner five to seven days a week at first, with lunch added later.

A sample menu includes a selection of small plates, chilled seafood, sausages and sandwiches, and large plates including a fish dish, a Bean Suppa Plate, and Yankee pot roast.

The owners of Broken Arrow are Holly and Lyle Aker of Sebago.

 

