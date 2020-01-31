King Titus, Maine Beer Company’s annual porter, will be back in bottles and on draft on Tuesday, Feb. 4. It has notes of dark chocolate, tobacco and coffee, and finishes with a subtle sweetness. MBC proudly supports the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, after which the porter is named.

The Cultivating Community Pizza Social will be from 4-8 p.m. Feb. 12, when 20% of pizza sales will be donated to Cultivating Community, which leads and manages Portland’s community gardens program, encompassing 11 gardens and 554 gardeners.

Feb. 13 is Vacationland Love – Beer, Oysters & Dessert Bar, from 5-8 p.m. Maine Oyster Company will feature a raw bar and Aprilla Cakes will sell decadent desserts. There will also be a shucking class from 6-7 p.m. that includes a dozen oysters, three Maine Beer Company tasters and a special shortbread by Aprilla Cakes for $50/ticket. Oysters, desserts and beer will also be available à la carte. Tickets at maineoystercompany.com/events.

The Maine Beer Company is located at 525 U.S. Route 1, Freeport, 221-5711.

Food & beverage events in the Southern Midcoast

Feb. 5

Muddy Rudder Italian Wine Dinner, 6-9 p.m., 1335 U.S. Route 1, Yarmouth, 846-3082, $62/person, reservations required.

Feb. 6

Bow Street Market, Geary’s Brewery, 3:30-5:30 p.m., free, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631.

Feb. 8

Bow Street Market, Amore de Amaro, 3-5:30 p.m., free, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631. Amaros, an Italian bittersweet liqueur, will be sampled with chocolates from Wilbur’s of Maine.

Feb. 21-23

Flavors of Freeport, Hilton Garden Inn, 5 Park St., 5-9 p.m. Friday, “Fare + Ice” food tasting and ice bar; 5-9 p.m. Saturday, ice bar and dancing to Motor Booty Affair. $30/evening or $50 for both nights. Other events throughout the weekend. Tickets at visitfreeport.com, 865-1212.

Feb. 21-22

Brunswick Hotel and Tavern annual ice bar, “Snow Globe Wonderland,” 5 p.m. Feb 21 to 10 p.m. Feb 22. $27/person at brownpapertickets.com. Featuring beautifully crafted ice bars and sculptures, specialty cocktails served through ice luges, Chef Lamoureux’s incredible complimentary food spread, live entertainment and dancing in the ballroom.

Feb. 26

Wine dinner at Sedgley Place, 54 Sedgley Road, Greene, 946-5990, $49.95/person, reservations required.

March 1-12

13th Annual Maine Restaurant Week. Details at mainerestaurantweek.com/events. Noble Kitchen + Bar is one area restaurant participating so far. A three-course dinner for will be offered for $35 and they will compete in the “Incredible Breakfast Competition” Feb. 28, at Sea Dog Brewing in South Portland.

Special notes

Maine Street Steak & Oyster, 148 Maine St., Brunswick, 844-8275, opened Jan. 30, serving dinner Tuesday through Saturday, 4-10 p.m. Mere Point oysters are part of the opening selection.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: