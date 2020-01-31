Colby Winship scored twice, including a tiebreaking short-handed goal with 46 seconds left in the second period, and Portland/Deering earned a 4-1 victory Saturday at Troubh Ice Arena.

Whit Steele gave the Bulldogs (5-7) a 1-0 lead in the first period. Aaron Higgins tied it for Falmouth (6-6-1) in the second.

Before becoming a co-op team with Deering, Portland hadn’t defeated Falmouth since 2004.

Goals by Winship and Max Cheever in the final five minutes clinched the win.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

YORK 2, FALMOUTH 0: York/Traip/Marshwood (8-10) got a short-handed goal from Sophia Santamaria in the first period and a power-play goal from Meagan Wentworth midway through the third to beat Falmouth (5-13) in a regular-season finale at Family Ice Center.

Erin Gray earned the shutout in goal for the Wildcats.

LEWISTON 1, SCARBOROUGH 1: Lily Gish got the tying goal for Lewiston late in regulation as the Blue Devils (17-0-1) tied the Red Storm (15-1-2) in a regular-season finale at USM Arena.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

FREEPORT 52, YARMOUTH 42: Rachel Wall scored 21 points, and the Falcons (13-3) used an 18-8 advantage in the third quarter to come from behind against the Clippers (9-7) at Freeport.

Caroline Smith chipped in with 13 points. Catriona Gould had 10.

Katelyn D’Appolonia got eight of her 10 points in the first quarter as Yarmouth opened a 15-7 lead. Margaret McNeil also scored 10 points.

BOOTHBAY 49, TELSTAR 40: Glory Blethen and Jaclyn Crocker combined for 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Seahawks (15-2) fought off the Rebels (3-14) in Bethel.

The game was tied 29-29 after three quarters, but Blethen got 10 of her 19 points in the final eight minutes.

Crocker finished with 12 points.

Luci Rothwell had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Telstar despite foul trouble. Calla Orino added 13 points.

BANGOR 61, DEERING 40: Libby Fleming scored 17 points to power Bangor (12-4) past Deering (0-17) in Portland.

Maggie Cowperthwaite chipped in with 10 points and Rowan Andrews added nine.

Ella McGowan scored 12 points for Deering.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

YORK 77, WELLS 50: Jonathan Donovan made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Wildcats (16-0) defeated the Warriors (8-8) in Wells.

Will MacDonald added 17 points, and Brady Cummins chipped in with 10.

Caleb Corey led the Warriors with 23 points, including six 3-pointers.

