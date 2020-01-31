The Scarborough Public Safety Departments will host their eighth annual Drive-Thru “Rally to Keep Our Neighbors Warm” at the Oak Hill Fire Station on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 to noon, to help Project GRACE raise critical funds for their fuel assistance fund to help our neighbors heat their homes.

Free activities during the two-hour event include: a bake sale hosted by the Scarborough Lions Club, raffles and prizes (including perfect gifts for your valentine), tours of the public safety building and police/fire vehicles, public fire safety education, and a special appearance by the SPD’s new puppy, Marlea! The Scarborough Library will be on hand to share tips on emergency preparedness. There will be a ‘makers’ table with the Daisy Troop’s Girl Scouts for crafting paper hearts and cards for seniors, and Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center will showcase how animals adapt to winter. Groups such as Kiwanis, Rotary, and Lions, who do so much good in the community all year long, will also be on hand to show their support. The number of people who will drive through or stop by for a few minutes on a Saturday morning to show their support – including VIPs, TRIAD, Explorers, and town officials, as well as friends and neighbors from all over town — is indeed a testament to the value of community. It says a lot about the compassionate character of the people of our town, and our willingness to come together for a common cause.

The inspiration behind the Rally is local philanthropist, Eddie Woodin who has challenged Project GRACE to raise $10,000 from the community to win a matching gift of $2,500 from him. And in just two hours! It’s a big goal, but we’ve done it before, and Eddie is confident the community could surpass the goal. Eddie’s $2,500 is just about enough for 10 deliveries of 100 gallons of oil, k1, propane, or cords of wood. Ten thousand dollars would allow Project GRACE to send out nearly 4,000 gallons of fuel to neighbors struggling to keep the furnace going. That’s a lot of help for a senior living on a fixed income, a worker who has lost their job due to injury or illness, or a single parent trying to make ends meet.

We hope we’ll see a large turnout on Saturday, Feb. 8, but if you can’t make it, donations can be made to the fuel fund online at fuelrally.weebly.com or by mailing a check to Project GRACE, P.O. Box 6846, Scarborough, ME 04070-6846. For all those who have already given, we and our friends at Project GRACE extend our warmest thanks.

It truly is the many modest donations of $10, $25, and $50 that will get us to the goal on Saturday. Lots of small gifts add up quickly, and each one helps us keep our promise that we won’t leave anyone in the cold.

