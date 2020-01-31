Sean Day scored twice for the Maine Mariners (17-25-2-0) in an ECHL 5-2 victory over the Adirondack Thunder (18-19-5-5) Friday in Glens Falls, New York.

After Day and the Thunder’s Colby Sissons traded first-period goals, the Mariners scored three straight in the second period. Alex Kile and Dillan Fox scored before Day’s power-play goal made the score 4-1. Ty Ronning added a Mariners’ goal in the third period.

Connor Lacouvee had 36 saves for Maine, with Sean Romeo stopping 18 for the Thunder.

GOLF

CHAMPIONS: Stephen Ames shot a 3-under 69 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Morocco Champions at Marrakech, Morocco. Ames had a 12-under 132 total in the senior tour’s first event in Africa.. He matched the course record with a 63 on Thursday for a four-stroke lead.

Hall of Famers Bernhard Langer and Jose Maria Olazabal were tied for second with Brett Quigley. Langer and Olazabal each shot 68, with Olazabal making a hole-in-one with a 5-iron on the 208-yard 17th hole. Quigley, making his second Champions start, had a 66.

EUROPEAN: Victor Perez birdied four of his last six holes to shoot a second straight 5-under 65 and take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Gavin Green of Malaysia, who shared the lead with Graeme McDowell after a first-round 64, was Perez’s nearest rival at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club after shooting 67. McDowell (68) was a shot further back.

LPGA: The Blue Bay LPGA event scheduled for the first week of March on Hainan Island in China has been canceled, citing health concerns and travel restrictions due to the viral outbreak.

SOCCER

FIFA: FIFA launched a global program led by Arsene Wenger to help close the gap on Europe’s dominance in soccer by improving coaching and identifying young talent. It’s the first major project for Wenger since the former Arsenal manager was hired in November as FIFA’s head of soccer development.

FIFA said it will offer member federations an expert analysis of their “high-performance ecosystem” in men’s and women’s national teams, domestic leagues, scouting projects and academies.

“The difference in the level of play between Europe and the rest of the world has become bigger,” Wenger said, suggesting some federations were too focused on senior national teams instead of developing young players.

TRACK AND FIELD

PROTOTYPE SHOES: World Athletics cleared distance runners to keep wearing a favored Nike design even though it acknowledged on Friday shoe technology poses a risk to the sport. The governing body published updated guidelines which limited the use of prototype shoes like the high-tech Nike style worn in a sub-2 hour marathon run by Eliud Kipchoge in Vienna in October.

Independent research showed “sufficient evidence to raise concerns that the integrity of the sport might be threatened by the recent developments in shoe technology,” the Monaco-based governing body said.

World Athletics set a guideline taking effect on April 30 that a shoe must have been available to buy for at least four months to be eligible for use in competition. “If a shoe is not openly available to all then it will be deemed a prototype and use of it in competition will not be permitted,” the statement said.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIA DOPING: The Russian government suspended its recognition of the national athletics federation for a month on Friday, increasing the pressure on officials to cooperate with investigations ahead of the Olympics.

The sports ministry’s suspension runs until March 1, two days after the federation is due to elect a new president to replace Dmitry Shlyakhtin.

Shlyakhtin resigned in November after he and six others were charged with filing false documents to give high jumper Danil Lysenko, the current world indoor champion, an alibi for being unavailable for a doping test. Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said the federation failed in its anti-doping duties and let relations with World Athletics deteriorate.

“A truly unprecedented decision has been taken, which in my view is the only right choice as of today,” Matytsin said. “I hope it will help to get (the federation) out of this crisis.”

The suspension is mostly a symbolic expression of disapproval, given that the ministry said it wouldn’t affect government backing for training camps and competitions. The ministry can decide to lift it at any time. The Russian Athletics Federation denies any wrongdoing.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Two races that were cancelled in China because of the ongoing virus outbreak have been moved to Austria.

The downhill and super-G races were originally scheduled to be held next month at Yanqing, a venue set to be used for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Replacement races will now be held on Feb. 13-14 at Saalbach-Hinterglemm. The races were the only men’s World Cup events set to take place on the Olympic speed course ahead of the first Winter Games in China.

– Staff and news service report



Send questions/comments to the editors.