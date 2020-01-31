Maine State Police and the FBI are investigating a threat reportedly involving U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and a dozen Maine high schools.

Police have informed all Maine police departments of the threat and the Maine Department of Education has done the same with all Maine school superintendents, according to a news release Friday from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland.

McCausland said investigators are working on identifying the source of the threat and its credibility.

He would not release the names of the schools involved Friday afternoon but said all are in northern Maine and have “taken appropriate action at the local level” in response to the threat.

NewsCenter Maine reported the districts include Bangor, Brewer, East Millinocket, Caribou, Houlton, Madawaska, Jonesport-Beals, Machias and Narraguagus, and that they were referenced in a threat made to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.

Additional information may come later from the FBI in Boston.

This story will be updated.

