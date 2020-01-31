A male juvenile offender, 15, was summonsed Jan. 20 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Edward Merrill Jr., 25, of Bridgton was summonsed Jan. 21 on a charge of operating without a license.

Joshua I. Serber, 42, a transient, was arrested Jan. 21 on charges of probation revocation and unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

Jaden E. Bartlett, 19, of Windham was summonsed Jan. 22 on charges of disorderly conduct fighting and criminal mischief.

Sally J. Hutchinson, 58, of Raymond was arrested Jan. 22 on a charge of violating condition of release.

Nicholas C. Toto, 31, of Windham was arrested Jan. 23 on a charge of failure to pay fine.

John J. Moran, 52, of Naples was summonsed Jan. 24 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Ekhlas I. Ahmed, 29, of Windham was summonsed Jan. 25 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Lisa M. Stratton, 57, of Standish was summonsed Jan. 25 on charges of leaving scene of property damage accident and criminal mischief.

Heidi B. Billingslea, 47, of Windham was arrested Jan. 25 on a charge of failure to appear.

