A mother-daughter veteran team from central Maine finished third at the 35th annual United States National Snow Sculpting Championship in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, on Saturday.
Amanda Bolduc of Skowhegan, her mother, Cathy Thompson of Madison, and Bruce Peck of Bradenton, Florida, placed third among 15 teams from across the country. It was Bolduc and Thompson’s third time in the top three since 2017. In 2019, the two women were on a Maine team that took second.
Maine placed third this year with a snow sculpture called “Mirror Into the Soul” that featured a giant woman chained to a mirror.
The Vermont team won the national title, while the New Hampshire team finished second.
