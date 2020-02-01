FREEPORT — On most nights, Freeport High School girls basketball coach Seth Farrington can rely on

senior Caroline Smith and junior Rachel Wall to lead his team to victory.

In a Saturday matinee against Western Maine Conference rival Yarmouth, the supporting cast played a key role in the Falcons’ come-from-behind 52-42 win, giving Freeport its ninth straight triumph, a 13-3 record and the current No. 1 spot in the Class B South Heal Point Standings.

Smith and Wall certainly contributed, as Smith picked up 13 tough points and dished out eight key assists, while Wall led all scorers with 21 points.

But it was the likes of senior guards Catriona Gould, Lindsay Routhier and Hannah Spaulding that made key plays, along with junior forward Hannah Groves and sophomore forward Mason Baker-Schlendering.

“For us to win just a quarterfinal game, we will need contributions from everybody,” said Farrington, whose Falcons head to Wells on Tuesday at 7 p.m. “In the tournament, no game is easy. You have great coaches, great players, a bigger floor. We will need everyone.”

After celebrating his team’s seven seniors, Farrington’s starting lineup and early substitutions were all about the seniors. The Falcons held close to Yarmouth, trailing 4-3 after Smith made a free throw. The typical Freeport starters entered the game, but it was the Clippers who took off, using a quarter-closing 11-4 run for a 15-7 lead after eight minutes.

“I thought we started pretty well, but the kids that came off the bench that usually start took a little while to get into the game,” said Farrington. “We had some missed layups, but I have to give credit to Yarmouth (9-7). They are a good team.”

“We were focused, but just not used to that starting lineup,” added Gould, who began finding her range in the second quarter with four of her 10 points.

Trailing 21-11 after Katelyn D’Appolonia hit a short jumper, Freeport struck back quickly. Routhier banked in a shot to get the Falcons going, and Smith scored four points before Mason-Schlendering put home a layup to tie the game at 21.

Yarmouth answered just before the halftime buzzer as Margaret McNeil swished a 3-pointer for a 24-21 Clipper advantage.

Comeback No. 2

Yarmouth opened the second frame with four quick points, taking a 28-21 advantage.

However, Freeport’s second comeback gave the hosts the edge. Wall began an 8-0 run by finishing a Smith pass, and Gould put the Falcons ahead with a jumper from the paint.

The Clippers grabbed the lead one more time on a McNeil trey, 32-31, but the Falcons closed the third quarter with another 8-0 spurt for a 39-32 edge heading to the fourth.

On the defensive end, Groves rose to block a Yarmouth shot, with Smith, Wall and Gould transitioning quickly to offense before Gould finished.

“We came back and everyone did their job,” Gould said. “We worked together, and that is what matters. It is important to get everyone involved. We all have to do our job to have success, and I think we’re doing that. We work as hard as possible every day.”

“Catriona has improved the most in my time here. She can be a dominating force for us.” Farrington said.

Freeport’s lead grew to 10 points on several occasions in the final frame. Wall added seven more points, with Smith making 4-of-6 at the charity stripe down the stretch to close the Clippers out.

With two games remaining in the regular season, Farrington continues to keep his team focused on the right now instead of the possibilities come tournament time.

“My motto is we don’t worry about the tournament. We will find a spot, one through eight, but for now we are game-planning for Wells. It was a good win tonight. Now we are on to Wells. That is our focus,” said Farrington.

McNeil and D’Appolonia each scored 10 points for Yarmouth, with Calin McGonagle adding eight points and Ava Feeley six off the bench. The Clippers shot 36% (18-of-49) from the floor. McNeil pulled down a game-best 12 rebounds and dished out three assists.

Smith had five rebounds and three steals, Gould five boards, two steals and two assists, and Wall five rebounds and three steals for Freeport, with Baker-Schlendering leading the Falcons with six rebounds. Freeport made 23-of-55 (41%) from the field and 6-0f-14 at the free-throw line.

Freeport 52, Yarmouth 42

Saturday at Freeport

Yarmouth — 15 9 8 10 — 42

Freeport — 7 14 18 13 — 52

Yarmouth — Avery May 2-0-4, Katelyn D’Appolonia 4-0-10, Adriana Whitlock 1-0-2, Margaret McNeil 4-0-10, Calin McGonagle 3-2-8, Maya Panozzo 0-0-0, Ava Feeley 3-0-6, Kathryn Keaney 1-0-2. Totals — 18-2-42.

Freeport — Hannah Spaulding 0-0-0, Annika Thomas 0-0-0, Caroline Smith 4-5-13, Catriona Gould 5-0-10, Maggie Riendeau 0-0-0, Lindsay Routhier 1-0-2, Abby Brier 1-0-2, Rachel Wall 10-1-21, Mason Baker-Schlendering 2-0-4, Hannah Groves 0-0-0, Megan Driscoll 0-0-0, Ryanna Galletta 0-0-0, Angel Pillsbury 0-0-0, Meredith Fuller 0-0-0. Totals — 23-6-52.

3-point field goals — (Y) D’Appolonia 2, McNeil 2.

Records — Freeport 13-3, Yarmouth 9-7.

Up next for the Falcons — Tuesday at Wells, 7 p.m.

