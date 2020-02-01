Part of Maine’s charm is that it takes a certain toughness to live here, but recently it’s become harder for young people. Like many my age, I’ve had to postpone buying a home and starting a family because the economic reality today makes these things unrealistic. Maine is among the least affordable states in which to rent, and renters are stuck being unable to save money for a down payment on a house. Pair that with the burden of student loans and other debt, and millennials are embracing fundamental change.

Maine has also been on the forefront of innovation, especially when it comes to democratic reforms like public financing and ranked-choice voting. We have raised the minimum wage and legalized cannabis – both of which will attract young people and generate revenue. Medicaid expansion was a step toward attaining universal health care. We must go further.

Maine’s housing crisis can be partially alleviated by reining in short-term rentals and building public housing. Portland can’t be the only city in the state where those without homes can turn for help. We need to increase public transportation and integrate the inland and the coast. We must prepare for and prevent climate chaos by building renewable-energy and climate-mitigation infrastructure.

We need representation that has seen the challenges that young people face, and that has experience fighting for real change. That’s why I’m running for state representative as a Democrat in District 37: to bring that combination of vision and experience to Augusta. Vote Lookner for state representative!

Grayson Lookner

Portland

