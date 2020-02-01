MONTREAL — Jeff Petry had four assists, Carey Price made 29 saves and Montreal snapped Florida’s six-game winning streak with a 4-0 victory Saturday afternoon.

Nick Suzuki, Artturi Lehkonen, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadiens, who improved to 6-2-0 in their last eight games.

It was Price’s third shutout of the season and No. 47 of his career. Petry recorded his first career four-point game.

Playing their first game since Jan. 21, the Panthers were shut out for the first time this season. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots.

Florida center Aleksander Barkov left in the second period after taking a hit from Shea Weber along the end boards.

SABRES 2, BLUE JACKETS 1: Jack Eichel scored 36 seconds into overtime and Buffalo won at home, ending a six-game winning streak for Columbus.

Eichel controlled the puck from his own zone into the offensive zone, then circled from the left side to the right circle and snapped a shot past Matiss Kivlenieks.

Evan Rodrigues also scored for Buffalo, which stopped a three-game slide. Carter Hutton made 22 saves for his first win since a 4-3 overtime victory against San Jose on Oct. 22.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Columbus, which was coming off a nine-day break. It was his fifth goal in three games since missing 13 because of a rib injury.

CANUCKS 4, ISLANDERS 3: Quinn Hughes scored twice, including his eighth of the season 42 seconds into overtime, and visiting Vancouver earned its fifth consecutive victory.

J.T. Miller and Tim Schaller also scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom had 34 saves. The Pacific Division-leading Canucks improved to 14-3-0 since Dec. 19.

Michael Dal Colle, Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders in their third consecutive loss on home ice.

Hughes sent a wrist shot past Greiss for the winning goal. It was the first career multigoal game for the 20-year-old defenseman.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »