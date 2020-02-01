SCARBOROUGH – Geraldine McKenney Barry, 95, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 28, 1925 in Bangor to Robert and Beryl McKenney. She grew up in Milford and Bangor, graduating from Bangor High School in 1943. She lived in many states, before returning to Bangor in 1963 to raise her five children. Family was always central to Gerry’s life. She loved spending time with her sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews, including many summers at the family’s camp in South Harpswell. She moved to Scarborough in 2008, living independently and enjoying her daily excursions to stores and restaurants. At 70, Gerry became a grandmother and was able to share her love with Cole, Owen, Briella, and Gavin. She learned to love technology through her iPad, which allowed her to text with her grandchildren through iMessage; to play Words With Friends with her children, nieces, and nephews; and share memories and wisdom on Facebook. She cherished family gatherings that always included board games and cards. She was blessed with the ability to love unconditionally. Each grandchild received a card on every holiday, and she kept detailed journals on the travels, life events, and accomplishments of her family. Gerry is survived by her five children, daughter Bobbie and her husband Dave Andrus of Vero Beach, Fla., daughter Sandy Barry of Scarborough, son Rob and his wife Holly Barry of San Diego, Calif., daughter Patty and her husband Scott Moran of Scarborough, son Todd and his wife Tabitha Barry of San Diego, Calif.; her beloved grandchildren, Cole Moran of Boston, Mass., Owen, Briella and Gavin Barry of San Diego, Calif. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route 1, Scarborough.Condolences may be expressed online at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.The family would like to thank Janet and Pam from Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to:Hospice of Southern Maine

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous