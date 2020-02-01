SOUTH PORTLAND – Scott Gregory Tounge, 52, died on Dec. 30, 2019, at Maine Medical Center.Scott, the son of Gregory and Judy (Smith) Tounge, was born on Sept. 27, 1967 in Caribou. After graduating from Westbrook High School, Scott remained in Southern Maine, working at Maine Medical Center in food preparation for 28 years.An active member of the Rock Church of Greater Portland, Scott was known as being generous and kind-hearted—always willing to help a friend and devoted to his family and pets. Charming and gregarious, Scott enjoyed going to concerts and spending time in the Old Port in Portland with his large circle of friends, watching movies, and collecting Popeye memorabilia.Scott was predeceased by his grandparents, Henry and Ruth Smith. He is survived by his brother, Brett Tounge, sister-in-law, Deb Stull, and niece, Niamh Stull of Philadelphia, Pa.; his father, Tim Pennell and mother, Judy Tounge, of Falmouth.A memorial service celebrating Scott’s life will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020. To view Scott’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.CremationofSouthernMaine.com

To honor his love of pets, we are asking for donations to:

HART Homeless Animal Rescue Team of Maine, Inc.PO Box 351302 Range Rd.Cumberland, ME 04021207-829-4116

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous