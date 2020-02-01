HARTFORD, Conn. — Anne Simon scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds as the University of Maine women’s basketball team beat Hartford 69-52 in an America East game on Saturday.

Maddy McVicar and Maeve Carroll each added 12 points for Maine (9-14, 5-4). Dor Saar added 11 points for the Black Bears. Maine forced 18 turnovers and held Hartford to just 18 of 55 shooting.

Jada Lucas had 13 points for Hartford (0-22, 0-9).

BOWDOIN 80, BATES 59: Maddie Hasson scored 24 points and Samantha Roy had a career-high 21 as the Polar Bears (20-1, 6-1 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (9-10, 1-5) in Brunswick.

Sela Kay added 13 points and Ali Meade 10 for Bowdoin. Meghan Graff had 21 points and Mia Roy 18 for Bates.

KEENE STATE 48, SOUTHERN MAINE 45: Lilly Shlimon scored 16 points off the bench and the Owls (6-14, 5-6 LEC) held off the Huskies (9-11, 4-7) in Gorham.

Hailey Derosia added 14 points for Keene State, including two late free throws to seal the win.

Victoria Harris had 14 points and Jackie Luckhardt had seven points and 10 rebounds for Southern Maine.

ST. JOSEPH’S 80, LASELL 62: Cassandra Stapelfeld scored 10 of her 13 points in the first quarter as the Monks (13-6, 6-0 GNAC) started fast and beat the Lasers (9-10, 2-5) in Newton, Massachusetts.

Bri Jordan scored 17 points, while Kaleigh Walsh added 14 for St. Joseph’s. Precious Montgomery scored 23 points and Amanda Ortiz had 21 for Lasell.

TUFTS 58, COLBY 36: Molly Ryan and Emily Briggs both scored 14 points as the Jumbos (20-0, 6-0 NESCAC) remained undefeated with a win over the Mules (7-12, 2-5) in Waterville.

Ryan scored 11 points in the second quarter as Tufts stretched a three-point lead to 12 in the second quarter.

Jane MacKerron had 10 points for Colby.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 72, NICHOLS 51: Ashley Coneys scored 20 points and the Nor’easters (16-4, 10-1 CCC) pulled away in the second half to beat the Bison (5-14, 3-8) in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Sadie Nelson added 13 points and Abby Cavallaro chipped in 11 for UNE. Isabella Nerney had 11 points for Nichols.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

HARTFORD 55, MAINE 49: Freshman Moses Flowers scored 14 of his 15 points during a breakaway run late in the second half as the Hawks (13-10, 6-2 America East) beat the Black Bears (6-16, 2-6) at Maine’s first game at Memorial Gymnasium since Jan. 18, 2014.

Sergio El Darwich scored 15 points for Maine.

BOWDOIN 78, BATES 73: David Reynolds scored 29 points as the Polar Bears (7-12, 2-5 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (10-9, 2-4) in Lewiston.

Xander Werkman added 19 points and seven rebounds for Bowdoin.

Tom Coyne and Omar Saar both scored 14 points for Bates.

NICHOLS 92, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 79: DeAnte Bruton scored 26 points as the Bison (12-8, 7-4 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (11-9, 5-6) in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Matt Morrow added 19 points and 15 rebounds for Nichols. Siddiq Canty had 18 points for UNE.

NORWICH 77, ST. JOSEPH’S 74: The Cadets (4-15, 1-0 GNAC) ended the game on a 17-0 run as they overcame the Monks (8-11, 2-1) in Norwich, Vermont.

Caleb Casinas scored 19 points for Norwich. Nicholas Curtis had 28 for the Monks.

SOUTHERN MAINE 72, KEENE STATE 63: Jacobe Thomas had 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Huskies (9-10, 4-7 LEC) beat the Owls (7-13, 5-6) in Gorham.

Derek Haney added 16 points, while Keenan Hendricks added 14 for USM. Edwin Ezedonmwen had 16 points for Keene State.

TUFTS 80, COLBY 67: Eric Savage scored 22 points, Luke Rogers had 19 and Tyler Aronson added 14 as the Jumbos (16-4, 6-0 NESCAC) cruised past the Mules (18-1, 6-1) at Medford, Massachusetts.

Alex Dorion scored 23 points for Colby. Will King had 14.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 1, TRINITY 0: Moira Mullaney scored early in the third period as the Mules (11-4-3, 6-2-2 NESCAC) beat the Bantams (5-9-4, 0-8-2) in Waterville.

MAINE 2, NEW HAMPSHIRE 2: Ida Press and Ida Kuoppala scored as the Black Bears (11-12-6, 7-10-5 WHEC) played to a tie with the Wildcats (13-12-3, 10-10-2) in Orono.

Lauren Martin and Jada Christian scored for UNH.

SOUTHERN MAINE 5, SUFFOLK 2: Jill Hannigan, Julianne Nelson, Shannon Colbert, Maddy Young and Brianna Doty scored as the Huskies (10-10-2, 8-5) NEHC) beat the Rams (7-11-3, 7-5-1) in Gorham.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, SALVE REGINA 2: Marykate Drinkwater had a goal and an assist as the Nor’easters (13-5-2, 8-2-2 CHC) beat Seahawks (4-16, 1-11) in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Carolyn Curley and Jessie Scott also scored for UNE.

MEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, SUFFOLK 0: Nick Ritmo, Michael Green, Derek Tillotson and Maverick Lynes all scored as the Huskies (7-12-3; 6-7-2 NEHC) beat the Rams (6-13-2; 2-10-2) in Gorham.

Paul Leger made 24 saves for Southern Maine.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 6, CURRY 4: Alex Sheehy and Jimmy Elser scored in the third period as the Nor’easters (14-3-2, 10-1-1 CCC) beat the Colonels (12-4-3, 7-3-2) in Milton, Massachusetts.

