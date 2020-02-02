There will be a number of February break activities and programs at Patten Free Library that are free and open to teens and ‘tweens in grades 6-12.
Lunch and a Movie will be offered in the Library’s Teen Space from Tuesday through Thursday, starting at noon. On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the series will open with Ant-Man and Wasp (PG-13); on Wednesday, Feb. 19, the movie will be “Solo: A Stars Wars Story” (PG-13); on Thursday, Feb. 20, the movie will be “Don’t Talk To Irene” (Not Rated). A light lunch/healthy snacks will be available at each movie. There is no required sign-up for the movies; the space can accommodate the first 20 arrivals.
There will also be three Maker Workshops in the Teen Space following the movies. On Tuesday, Feb. 18, workshop participants will knit a simple scarf. Materials and instruction provided. The Wednesday, Feb. 19 workshop involves making a patterned floor cloth or wall-hanging with paints and a prepared canvas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, workshop participants will experiment with LED lights, circuits, and a soldering iron to make light-up pendants and other creations with copper wire. These workshops will begin at 3:30 p.m. and run until about 5 p.m. There is a limit of eight participants for each workshop and sign-up is required. Contact the Information Desk in the Reference Room at 443-5141, ext. 12, or by emailing [email protected]
Beginning Feb. 1, there will also be Make a Valentine materials through the library’s Teen Maker Box available through the Information Desk in the Reference Room. Teens and ‘tweens can use pre-prepared card cut-outs, washi tape, and other materials to create their own valentines.
On Friday, Feb. 21, there will be a night of laser tag offered for students in grades 6-12. There is an on-line sign-up available through the library website beginning Feb. 3. A $5 donation is requested at the door for each 25-minute slot. Up to 14 people can play in each round. Net proceeds will help underwrite the cost of teen programs; the laser tag equipment and staffing will be provided by Gorilla Tactics of Wiscasset.
Contact the Information Desk in the Reference Room for more details.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
School board stalls proposed Topsham elementary school bus stop changes
-
Times Record
7 new CNAs graduate from Merrymeeting’s RSU 1 program
-
Times Record
Washington Post Senior Correspondent Kevin Sullivan to speak at Bowdoin Feb. 11
-
Times Record
Bath Police acquires first hybrid vehicle
-
Times Record
Bath library has activites geared toward teens and ‘tweens during February break