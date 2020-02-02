There will be a number of February break activities and programs at Patten Free Library that are free and open to teens and ‘tweens in grades 6-12.

Lunch and a Movie will be offered in the Library’s Teen Space from Tuesday through Thursday, starting at noon. On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the series will open with Ant-Man and Wasp (PG-13); on Wednesday, Feb. 19, the movie will be “Solo: A Stars Wars Story” (PG-13); on Thursday, Feb. 20, the movie will be “Don’t Talk To Irene” (Not Rated). A light lunch/healthy snacks will be available at each movie. There is no required sign-up for the movies; the space can accommodate the first 20 arrivals.

There will also be three Maker Workshops in the Teen Space following the movies. On Tuesday, Feb. 18, workshop participants will knit a simple scarf. Materials and instruction provided. The Wednesday, Feb. 19 workshop involves making a patterned floor cloth or wall-hanging with paints and a prepared canvas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, workshop participants will experiment with LED lights, circuits, and a soldering iron to make light-up pendants and other creations with copper wire. These workshops will begin at 3:30 p.m. and run until about 5 p.m. There is a limit of eight participants for each workshop and sign-up is required. Contact the Information Desk in the Reference Room at 443-5141, ext. 12, or by emailing [email protected]

Beginning Feb. 1, there will also be Make a Valentine materials through the library’s Teen Maker Box available through the Information Desk in the Reference Room. Teens and ‘tweens can use pre-prepared card cut-outs, washi tape, and other materials to create their own valentines.

On Friday, Feb. 21, there will be a night of laser tag offered for students in grades 6-12. There is an on-line sign-up available through the library website beginning Feb. 3. A $5 donation is requested at the door for each 25-minute slot. Up to 14 people can play in each round. Net proceeds will help underwrite the cost of teen programs; the laser tag equipment and staffing will be provided by Gorilla Tactics of Wiscasset.

Contact the Information Desk in the Reference Room for more details.

