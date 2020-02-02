BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick High School girls basketball jumped out to a 20-point first-quarter lead and cruised to an 81-24 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference win over Morse on Friday.

Along with the rivalry on the court between the Dragons and Shipbuilders, the teams combined to raise money for the Dean Snell Cancer Foundation. Brunswick players raised $2,300, while Morse joined in to contribute $800.

In the game, Brunswick posted quarter leads of 24-4, 43-11 and 64-19, led by 24 points from Logan Brown and a career-high 11 points from Riley Turgeon, who also pulled down six rebounds and had three steals. Alexis Guptill chipped in eight points, 11 boards and six assists, with Lanye Brewer adding seven points and eight rebounds.

For Morse, Abby Carpenter had 10 points.

The Dragons host Biddeford on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., while Morse heads home to take on Kennebunk on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Lisbon 47, Wiscasset 35

On Saturday at Wiscasset, the visiting Greyhounds outscored the Wolverines 11-0 in the second quarter to take control in Mountain Valley Conference action.

Leading 12-8 after a quarter, Lisbon (10-7) grabbed a 23-8 halftime lead. Wiscasset (0-18) outscored the ’Hounds by a 27-24 count in the second half.

Giana Russo paced Lisbon, which hosts Telstar on Tuesday at 6 p.m., with 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Charlee Cox added nine points, with Kiley Merritt pitching in eight points, and Destiney Deschaines seven points and seven boards.

Richmond 42, Hebron 15

A solid start propelled the visiting Bobcats to a win over the Lumberjacks on Saturday.

Richmond (6-11) led 15-3, 24-9 and 40-11 at the quarter breaks.

Macy Carver powered her way to 16 points to pace Richmond, with Bryanne Lancaster adding 13 points, six rebounds and three steals. Bryannah Shea picked up nine points and four steals.

Sarah English led Hebron Academy with nine points.

Richmond concludes its regular season on Monday at home against Buckfield (5:30 p.m.).

Mt. Ararat 62, Leavitt 60, OT

At Turner on Friday, Morgan Ruff scored 18 points and Elsa Daulerio had 13 as the Eagles beat the Hornets.

Taylor White had 14 points for Leavitt (3-13), with Emma Chaisson picking up 13.

Mt. Ararat improved to 7-9 and hosts Westbrook on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

BATH — Brunswick rallied from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit for a 68-63 KVAC win over Morse at Bath Middle School on Friday.

The Dragons improved to 8-8 and visit Biddeford on Tuesday in a key Class A South contest at 7 p.m. The Shipbuilders fell to 1-15 and visit Kennebunk on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Evan Kilfoil led Brunswick with 19 points, while James Belanger picked up 14 points and Cody Larson 12.

Brogan Shaw scored a game-high 28 points for Morse, with Gabe Aucoin chipping in 18.

Brunswick went 9-of-15 at the free-throw line, with the Shipbuilders hitting 12 treys and making 7-of-14 at the line.

Richmond 66, Rangeley 59

The visiting Bobcats handed the Lakers just their third loss of the season in a East-West Conference play on Saturday.

Richmond held quarter leads of 16-7, 30-23 and 48-39, with Kenny Bing leading the way with 29 points, 18 rebounds and five steals. Calob Densmore had 17 points, with Dakotah Gilpatric adding 12. Ben Gardner dished out five assists.

Kenny Thompson had 23 points for Rangeley.

The Bobcats are 10-7 and host Buckfield on Monday at 7 p.m.

PTA 61, Temple 57

Chris Amisi went off with 40 points to lift Breakers to the upset of the Bereans in Freeport on Saturday.

Pine Tree Academy improved to 9-7 and hosts Vinalhaven on Monday (6:30 p.m.) and Tuesday (10:30 a.m.).

Ricky Morales added 11 points in the win, while Temple Academy’s Dragon Jovanovic had 28 points in the loss.

Leavitt 52, Mt. Ararat 50

The host Eagles nearly rallied from a 12-point deficit in a close KVAC setback to the Hornets in Topsham on Friday.

Wyatt Hathawaty hit a 3-pointer and three key free throws down the stretch, allowing Leavitt (12-4) to escape with the win.

Hathaway had 29 points, while Joziah Learned tossed in 13 points.

James Singleton paced Mt. Ararat with 15 points, with Lukas Holman adding 11.

Mt. Ararat visits Westbrook on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Girls hockey

BRUNSWICK — Greta White tallied a pair of goals to lead Brunswick to a 4-2 season-concluding win over Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic at Watson Arena on Friday.

Mia Klimash was assisted by Olivia Doughty for Brunswick’s first goal in the period. Elena Palmer added an empty-netter for the Dragons, who finished 2-16.

Cadence Howeard assisted on both Ram goals, scored by Sarah Juskiewicz and Faith Dillon.

