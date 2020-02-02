WARREN — A Knox County Sheriff sergeant is being hailed as a hero after jumping into icy Crawford Pond Saturday night to rescue a man who had fallen through the ice.

“I am extremely proud of Sgt. (Arthur) Smith’s dedication to serving the people of Knox County and true heroism while putting his own life in danger,” Sheriff Tim Carroll said Sunday morning.

Two men had fallen through the ice. The two men were Craig Dennison, 38, of Warren and Donald Holbrook, 28, of Warren. Holbrook was listed Sunday in serious condition while Dennison was stable, according to Maine Inland and Fisheries and Wildlife communications director Mark Latti. Holbrook was transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Latti said.

The two men were on a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle owned and operated by Dennison when it went through the ice.

Knox County Regional Communications Center notified Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 1 that a report had come in regarding hearing someone screaming for help on Crawford Pond in Warren. As Sgt. Smith and Deputy Timothy Davis were responding, dispatch notified them that two men were in the water about 100 yards from shore.

Upon arrival, Sgt. Smith grabbed his throw rope and went out on the ice to where he could see open water. As he got closer he could see two men obviously having a hard time staying afloat. Sgt. Smith stated that one was having a harder time than the other.

Sgt. Smith threw the rope to the one who seemed to be having the most difficulty first. That man was unable to get the rope around his torso in order to pull him out. The other man in the water attempted to assist him, but had to clear himself for his own safety. That man was able to be pulled from the water.

Sgt. Smith could see that the remaining man was having severe distress and was unable to hold onto the rope or the edge of the ice. Sgt. Smith observed him going under water and made the decision to go in the water to save him.

Sgt. Smith removed his duty belt and ballistic vest and went in the water. Sgt. Smith attempted to get the rope around him that was being held by others on solid ice.

The sheriff pointed out that a common problem in ice rescues is the victim’s sense of danger is imminent and panic sets in and it becomes more difficult to help someone. Sgt. Smith was attempting many ways to save the man in distress.

At one point the ice broke free from what Sgt. Smith was also holding onto. Sgt. Smith was able to keep composure and still hold the victim from submersing. Sgt. Smith was fighting to keep them both afloat at this time. He was able to get to more solid ice again and hold the victim.

Sgt. Smith was holding the ice by his arms and able to maintain keeping the victims head above water with his legs. After several minutes of keeping the victim afloat while in the freezing cold water, emergency medical technician Kevin Curry joined Sgt. Smith at the edge of the ice to help. Together they were still unable to control the victim enough to get him out of the water. An unidentified rescue swimmer arrived with a life-saving wet suit and jumped in to assist. The three of them were then able to be pulled onto the ice by other first responders.

Both victims were immediately taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport for treatment as stated above. Sgt. Smith was later checked and cleared at the hospital as well as a precautionary measure.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene was Maine State Police Corporal Jeremiah Wesbrock, Maine Warden Service Sgt. Cross and Warden Dyer, as well as members of Warren Fire and Ambulance and Union Fire and EMS. All agencies were a coordinated effort by the Knox County Regional Communications Center.

The investigation into the accident is being handled by the Maine Warden Service.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous