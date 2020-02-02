Re: “State’s rush to judgment nearly took this boy from his family” (Jan. 26, Page A1):

Thank you, Portland Press Herald, for covering the story of Jaxen Steimlosk.

It appears the state failed in two fundamental areas: It did not fully review the records. Also, this family has three other children who are happy and healthy, and the state ignored a pre-existing pattern of excellent care.

Overlooking the obvious put a family through needless torture and financial ruin. I hope the state doesn’t blame this on staffing challenges, because when staffing issues are a problem, that’s when it’s even more important to focus on the fundamentals.

Sue Randall

Scarborough

