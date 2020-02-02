I was thrilled to read Morning Sentinel Staff Writer Travis Lazarczyk’s article (“Crash course,” Page C1) about college curling in the Jan. 26 Telegram. As the article noted, the only dedicated curling facility in Maine is located in Belfast. However, southern Mainers do not have to travel that far to experience curling.

The Pine Tree Curling Club offers curling in Portland to anyone interested in learning how to play. Our club operates at the Troubh Ice Arena in Portland, with leagues on Sunday and Wednesday evenings. The club is a 5-year-old nonprofit organization. We offer several learn-to-curl opportunities in March for those who would like to learn to play the game. We supply the equipment for those who would like to try curling. Dates and times are available on our website.

The club is also excited to be exploring the creation of a dedicated curling facility in Portland. Our goal is to enter into a long-term lease of a warehouse (12,000-15,000 square feet) and to retrofit it as a dedicated curling facility. Such a facility would allow us to fulfill our mission of teaching and growing the sport in southern Maine by providing opportunities for youth, senior and adaptive curlers. We look forward to opening such a facility in the near future.

Curling can be played by nearly everyone, from the mildly athletic to seasoned athletes. Many of our members are well into their 70s. Thank you for bringing attention to this wonderful sport and for shining a light on Maine curling.

David Florig

president, Pine Tree Curling Club

Ocean Park

