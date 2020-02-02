TORONTO — Terence Davis scored a career-high 31 points and the Toronto Raptors tied a team record with their 11th straight win, beating the Chicago Bulls 129-102 on Sunday.

Toronto also won 11 straight in January 2016, and again from Feb. 26 to Mar. 16, 2018.

Pascal Siakam added 17 points, Serge Ibaka had 16, Chris Boucher 15 and Kyle Lowry 14 for the reigning NBA champions. The Raptors outscored the Bulls 69-39 in the second half to win their 12th consecutive meeting with Chicago.

Thaddeus Young fouled out with 21 points and Zach LaVine had 18 as the Bulls lost their third straight. Toronto swept Chicago for the third straight season.

BUCKS 129, SUNS 108: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 19 rebounds, and Milwaukee overcame Devin Booker’s 32 points to beat visiting Phoenix.

Antetokounmpo fell one assist shy of his fifth triple-double this season.

DeAndre Ayton had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns.

ROCKETS 117, PELICANS 109: James Harden had 40 points and was an assist shy of a triple-double, leading Houston to a win at home.

Rookie sensation Zion Williamson had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.

PISTONS 128, NUGGETS 123: Andre Drummond had 21 points and 17 rebounds, and Detroit rallied from an early 21-point deficit to beat visiting Denver in overtime, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Nikola Jokic had 39 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Denver.

NOTES

NETS: Kyrie Irving will miss at least a week because of a sprained medial ligament in his right knee.

The Brooklyn star had an MRI exam that confirmed the team’s diagnosis after he was injured Saturday in Washington.

Irving got hurt in the fourth quarter of a 113-107 loss when he and Wizards guard Bradley Beal got tangled battling for a loose ball, and Irving’s knee twisted as he landed on the court.

