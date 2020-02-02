PORTLAND – Claire Josephine Foley, 95, died Jan. 18, 2020, after a short illness. She was born in Kilchreest, Loughrea, County Galway, Ireland, to Bridget and John Ward, the eighth of 11 children. She was a strong supporter of all things Irish. Among her proudest achievements was her role in founding the Maine Irish Children’s Program, bringing together Catholic and Protestant children from the conflict in Northern Ireland to meet and learn from each other during summers in Maine. The Irish American Club, The Center for Cultural Exchange, and The Maine Irish Heritage Center were also focal points in her life and she supported them wholeheartedly as they grew. In addition to her parents, Claire was predeceased by her husbands, Jim McAleese and Tom Foley, her siblings, Mary, Chris, Jack, Prin, Patrick, Josephine, Eileen, Jim, and Peggy. She is survived by her sister Bridie of Portland, daughter Dottie and her husband Dickran Keosaian, of Belmont, Mass., daughter, Pat McAleese of Pittsburg, Cailf., and son, Sean Foley and his partner Gary Card of Seattle, Wash. and Vancouver, B.C. She is also survived by grandchildren, Aram Keosaian and his wife Oli, Julia Keosaian and her husband Dave, and great-grandchildren, Charlie and Sam Veltre; as well as her many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visiting hours will be held 4-6 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland on Saturday, February 8, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. A celebration of Claire’s life will take place at the Maine Irish Heritage Center from 12 to 3 p.m. To view Claire’s guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.comIn lieu of flowers, Claire’s family requests donations in her memory to The Maine Irish Heritage Center to continue their work promoting Irish culture andall things Irish.

