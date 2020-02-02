METHUEN, Mass. – Dorothy L. (Gass) Barnes, 88, of Methuen, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 24, 2020. Dorothy was born on March 1, 1931, in Portland, Maine.

She was the manager of Nimmy’s Clothing Store in Salem, N.H., for 10 years until her retirement.

Dorothy loved to vacation with her husband, Willard, at Tim Pond in Eustis. She also enjoyed baking, knitting, and was an avid reader, but her biggest joy in her life was her family. Dorothy was a former member of Tewksbury Congregational Church and the order of the Eastern Star. She will be fondly loved, cherished and missed by all.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Willard C. Barnes.

She is survived by her three children, Cheryl Baroni and her husband, Gino, of Atkinson, N.H., Laura Barnes and her wife, Tracy Horrigan, of Braintree, Mass., and her son, Edwin Barnes and his wife, Donna, of Harvard, Mass. Dorothy is also survived by her five grandchildren, Marielle Plante and her husband, Bryan, Nicole Baroni, Robert Frazier Jr. and his wife, Katie, Ryan Frazier and Valerie Landon and her husband, Dale; and her five great-grandchildren, Noah and Maxwell Plante, Kiana, Ava and Aubrey Landon.

At the request of the Barnes family, all services will be private. The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barnes family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice,

790 Turnpike Street

Suite 202

North Andover, Mass.

