NORTH BERWICK – Elaine E. Hatch passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough at the age of 84.

She was born in Boston on Sept. 23, 1935, to Alfred Hynes and Agatha (Varrecchio) Hynes. At 19, she married Nelson Hatch and for 24 years raised two children together at their home in Kennebunk. Elaine took pride in being a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her husband and family at their camp on Bauneg Beg Lake in Sanford. In 1976 she moved to Wells in order to care for John and Grace Kimball and in 1989 moved to Deerwood Park in Wells. Since 2006 she lived at Simpson Meadows in North Berwick where she made many friends for whom she was deeply grateful.

Elaine was a caring person and for this reason many people thought of her as a second mother or grandmother. Her door was always open to anyone who wanted to come in; she would do anything she could to help someone she knew was in need. Friends and family remember her baking pies, faithfully writing them notes on their birthdays, painting pillowcases for them, or just spending time with them. She lovingly called everyone “Darlin’,” so much so that her great-grandchildren made that her name. She will be sorely missed.

Elaine is predeceased by her husband, Nelson; and brothers, George Hynes and Earl Gagne.

She is survived by her daughters, Martha McAfee (husband Jimmy), Karen Moreshead (husband John); grandchildren, Taryn Wilson, Amy McAfee, Danny McAfee, Joseph Moreshead, Katherine Moreshead; great-grandsons, Tyler Chick and Joey Lorusso. She is also survived by her sibling, Al Hynes, Sandra Owen, Jackie Sanborn, and Kathy Wilder; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the care and compassion provided to Elaine.

Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Monday, Feb. 3 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 236 Eldridge Rd., Wells. Interment will follow at Ocean View Cemetery.

