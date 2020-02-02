GRAY – Karyn Kimball Bekit, 61, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was born Jan. 21, 1958, eldest daughter of Allan and Patricia (Powell) Kimball.

Karyn graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1976 and received her bachelor’s degree from Mary Washington College in 1980. In March of 1986, she married her husband, Maakele “Mike” Bekit. Karyn worked as a medical transcriptionist for many years, and was employed at various hospitals and medical providers.

Karyn was a very compassionate, easygoing, nurturing and gentle person who always put others before herself. She was a selfless and giving mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She welcomed everyone who came to her home with an open door and a warm heart.

Karyn enjoyed genealogy (tracing both sides of her family back), reading, music and spending time with family and friends. Her quick wit and amazing sense of humor were loved by everyone. She enjoyed socializing with her medical transcription friends and stayed in touch with people from both high school and college maintaining lifelong friendships.

She is survived and will be sorely missed by her husband, Mike Bekit of Gray; her sons, Joshua, Adam, and Caleb Bekit, all of Gray; sisters, Cindy Kimball of Windham and Marta Kimball of Gray; nieces, Erin Esco of Boston and Elaina Kimball of Greene; and a nephew, Mehari Tesfamichael and his wife Azieb and their children.

She was predeceased by both of her parents.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Gray Parish House, 5 Brown Street, Gray, ME 04039.

Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Karyn’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karyn’s name may be made to:

Gray Fire and Rescue

125 Shaker Rd.

Gray, ME 04039

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous