GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Nancy Blethen passed away on Jan. 18, 2020 at her home in Gainesville, Fla.

Nancy was born in Providence, R.I. on July 22, 1932. She attended Katherine Gibbs in Boston where she met her late husband, Dr. Robert W. Blethen.

Nancy was a pioneer of the Old Port District of Portland. She founded The Paper Patch in 1968. Later, she opened another business,The Conservatory. Nancy was an entrepreneur, an artist and a gardener.

She is survived by her sister, Meredith Reinhold, her brother, Donald Powers; her children, Jeanne Newcomb, Robert Blethen, Meredith Blethen; her grandchildren, Jonah Newcomb, Robert Blethen, Jake Newcomb/Lisa Blethen; and five great-grandchildren.

A full obituary may be viewed at forestmeadowsfh.com. A private memorial service will be held on Casco Bay in July.

Memorial donations may be made to

humanesocietyncfl.com.

