GORHAM – Thelma Louise Williams, 97, of Gorham, died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 20, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough. A lifelong resident of Gorham, Thelma was born on July 5, 1922.

She had lived at the Gorham House for the past 18 months and was a member of the Little Falls Bible Church in Gorham.

A loving mother and homemaker, family and friends were Thelma’s passion and delight. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals and baking for her family and friends. Thelma was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and crocheting. She was known for her kindness, patience and good humor which led to frequent visitors for her guidance and an empathetic ear.

She is predeceased by her mother, Marion Murray; her late husband of 60 years, Owen Lester Williams Sr.; sisters, Helen Yankowski and Esther Shepard, brothers, George “Sunny” Murray and Richard Murray.

She is survived by her children, Owen Williams Jr. and wife Ginger, Daniel Williams, Stephen Williams and wife Julie, daughter Christina Hanscom and husband Ronald.; grandchildren, Owen III, Candy Marie, Emily Louise, Brandi and Joseph; and great-grandchildren, Owen IV, Ashley, Jack, Luke, Samantha, Ethan and Samantha; and many nieces and nephews; and loving friends who will miss her.

Services will be held at the Little Falls Bible Church in the spring. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days.

To express condolences and to participate in Thelma’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the

Little Falls Bible Church

746 Gray Road

Gorham, ME 04038

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous