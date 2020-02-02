This week’s Super Six polls for basketball and boys’ hockey and a final regular season poll for girls’ hockey. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Feb. 1 and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Boys’ basketball
1) South Portland
2) Falmouth
3) Greely
4) Deering
5) Waynflete
6) Freeport
Girls’ basketball
1) Greely
2) Portland
3) South Portland
4) Freeport
5) Cheverus
6) Scarborough
Boys’ hockey
1) Greely
2) South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete
3) Scarborough
4) Cheverus
5) Portland/Deering
6) Falmouth
Girls’ hockey
1) Scarborough
2) Cape/SP/Waynflete
3) Cheverus
4) Portland/Deering
5) Yarmouth/Freeport
6) Falmouth
