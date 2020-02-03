Arrests
1/21 at 3:50 p.m. Thomas Rega, 55, of Russell Road, was arrested on a probation hold by Officer Benjamin Burnes in Portland and charged with aggravated forgery, unsworn falsification and violation of the sex offender registry.
1/22 at 12:25 a.m. Kristen Whittaker, 26, of Carrier Court, Auburn, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon in Gray and charged with operating under the influence and operating after suspension.
Summonses
1/24 at 2:26 p.m. Morris Butsitsi, 44, of Baxter Boulevard, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Scott Hendee on Bruce Hill Road on charges of operating after registration was suspended and operating without a license.
Fire calls
1/23 at 8:39 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Tuttle Road.
1/23 at 10:08 a.m. Smoke removal on Memorial Highway in North Yarmouth.
1/24 at 8:10 a.m. Motor vehicle accident in Windham.
1/29 at 6:21 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Walnut Hill Road in North Yarmouth.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to seven calls from Jan. 22-29.
