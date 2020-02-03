Arrests

1/29 at 2:08 a.m. Mark Harley Rosebrook, 44, of Gray Road, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

1/24 at 1:28 p.m. A 14-year-old was issued a summons on Woodville Road by Officer Jeffrey Smith on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/28 at 9:37 a.m. Frederick D. Allen, 29, of Pleasant Street, Gorham, was issued a summons on Depot Road by Officer Stephen Hamilton on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

1/24 at 9:18 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Blackstrap Road.

1/24 at 6:16 p.m. Assist Windham.

1/25 at 1:47 p.m. Accident on Hat Trick Drive.

1/25 at 2 p.m. Assist Portland with K-9 drug search.

1/25 at 4:27 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Andrews Avenue.

1/25 at 5:15 p.m. Alarm on Whipple Farm Lane.

1/27 at 10:01 a.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

1/27 at 10:14 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Longwoods Road.

1/28 at 11:07 a.m. Theft on Woodville Road.

1/28 at 3:32 p.m. Alarm on Hurricane Road.

1/29 at 12:59 a.m. Assist State Police.

1/29 at 1:20 a.m. Assist State Police.

1/29 at 1:22 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

1/29 at 11:10 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

1/29 at 11:44 a.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

1/29 at 11:57 a.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

1/29 at 3:17 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Terra Way.

1/29 at 6:07 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

1/29 at 6:59 p.m. Lines down on Foreside Road.

1/30 at 7:29 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Johnson Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from Jan. 24-31.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: