The postseason is upon us.

By the time this article hits the streets, the girls’ hockey playoffs will be underway and there is much, much more to follow in the weeks to come.

Here’s a glimpse at where things stand now that February is here:

Girls’ hockey

The girls’ hockey postseason is short and sweet and local teams believe they can be the last team standing Feb. 15.

Defending state champion Cheverus wound up 13-5 after a 4-2 home loss to Winslow last Wednesday in the regular season finale. The Stags wound up third in the South Region and will host No. 6 Falmouth (5-13) in a quarterfinal round game Wednesday. Cheverus won the regular season encounter in overtime, 2-1, Jan. 14 in Falmouth. The teams split two prior playoff meetings.

If the Stags advance, they’ll go to No. 2 Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland, which wound up 12-5-1 after wins at Biddeford (8-0) and St. Dom’s (3-2) last week, for a semifinal round game Friday or Saturday. Cheverus won the regular season meeting, 4-2, Jan. 20. The Stags also won the only prior playoff encounter, 1-0, in double-overtime, in last year’s semifinals.

Portland/Deering finished the regular season 10-7-1 and fourth in the South Region after closing with a 9-5 win at Winslow. Portland/Deering welcomes No. 5 York (8-10) in the quarterfinal round Wednesday. Portland/Deering won both meetings this year, 3-1 at York Nov. 30 and 5-4 at home Dec. 5. The teams have no playoff history.

If the Bulldogs move on to the semifinals Friday or Saturday, they’ll play at top-ranked Scarborough (15-1-2). The Red Storm won the regular season meeting, 3-2, Dec. 21. The teams have no playoff history.

Looking ahead, the regional final is Wednesday of next week and the state final is Feb. 15 in Lewiston.

Boys’ basketball

Waynflete’s boys’ basketball team entered the final week of the regular season 16-1 and second to Winthrop in the Class C South Heal Points standings after home wins last week over Sacopee Valley (72-34) and Richmond (71-47). Against the Hawks, Dominick Campbell set the tone with an early slam dunk and he finished with 21 points, while Diraige Dahia added 16. The Flyers closed the year at Traip Academy Tuesday and a win would have given them a new record for regular season victories (the 2015-16 squad also had 16).

Waynflete will open the Class C South tournament with a quarterfinal round game Monday, Feb. 17 at the Augusta Civic Center.

In Class AA North, Deering fell to 12-4 and third after last week’s 56-50 home loss to Edward Little. The Rams went down by 16 points and rallied within four before falling short. Max Morrione had a team-high 12 points, Darryl Germain added 11 and Askar Houssein finished with 10.

“The effort and the heart were there,” said Rams’ coach Todd Wing. “You hate a moral victory, but the guys didn’t quit. We have to put the effort together continuously, especially against a team like Edward Little, who will make you pay, and they did.”

Deering had a key showdown at defending state champion Bangor Monday and finishes the regular season at home versus rival Portland Thursday (see our website for game story).

Cheverus was 4-12 and sixth in Class AA North following a 53-46 home loss to Bangor last week. The Stags led by four entering the fourth quarter, but fell short despite 13 points from Dylan Morrison and 10 from Nick Galli. Cheverus hosted Edward Little Tuesday and closes at home versus Windham Thursday.

Portland fell to 3-13 and seventh in Class AA North after losses last week at home to Windham (18-16) and at Edward Little (78-38). Stillman Mahan had six points against the Eagles. Finn Katz-Cronin and Gabriel Russell both scored six points in the loss to the Red Eddies. The Bulldogs hosted Lewiston Tuesday and close at Deering Thursday.

Deering will host a Class AA North quarterfinal next week, while Cheverus and Portland will be on the road.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Portland beat host Windham (52-41) and visiting Edward Little (50-26) last week to improve to 13-3 and second behind defending champion Oxford Hills in the Class AA North Heals. Against the Eagles, Kiera Eubanks led the way with 17 points and Amanda Kabantu added 11. In the win over the Red Eddies, Gemima Motema had 18 points, while Eubanks finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs were at Lewiston Monday and close at Deering Thursday. Portland last won 14 games in 2004 and last won 15 two decades ago.

Cheverus was 9-7 and fifth in Class AA North after a 53-44 loss at Bangor last week. The Stags hosted Edward Little Tuesday and close at home versus Windham Thursday.

Deering fell to 0-17 and eighth in Class AA North following losses at Edward Little (59-17) and at home to Bangor (61-40) last week. Ella McGowan had a team-high 12 points against Bangor. The Rams close at home versus Portland Thursday.

Portland will host a Class AA North quarterfinal next week, while Deering will be on the road. Cheverus could be home or away, depending on what happens this week.

In Class C South, Waynflete lost, 44-23, at Sacopee last Tuesday, then won for the first time in 15 tries Friday, 41-21, over visiting Richmond. Margaret Ojut had seven points in the setback and had 12 points in the victory. Kilee Sherry added 10 points against the Bobcats, while Sophi Aronson and Anna Wildes had eight points apiece. The Flyers (1-14 and 18th in the region, where just 14 teams qualify for the playoffs) were at Hebron Academy Monday and visited Traip Academy Tuesday before closing at St. Dom’s Thursday.

Boys’ hockey

The Portland/Deering co-op boys’ hockey team earned a historic victory Saturday. After losing, 3-2, at St. Dom’s last Monday, Portland/Deering hosted Falmouth Saturday, having not beaten the Yachtsmen in 16 tries. The 17th time prove to be the charm.

Goalie Ryan Becker set the tone early, denying several great Yachtsmen chances and the Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead nearly 11 minutes in, when Whit Steele scored on a rebound. After Falmouth tied the score and went on the power play late in the second period looking to take the lead, Colby Winship pounced on a rebound and finished to put Portland/Deering ahead to stay. The Bulldogs’ defense then frustrated every Falmouth’s attempt to rally and with 4:17 remaining, Winship scored his second goal for some breathing room. Max Cheever then put it away with a minute to play and Portland/Deering went on to an inspirational 4-1 victory, its first over the Yachtsmen since Jan. 10, 2004.

“It’s a huge win,” said Becker, who had 18 saves. “(Falmouth’s) worth a lot of Heal Points. We’ve dropped some close games, but tonight, everybody played well and got it done. We played a full 45 minutes and played a good team game.”

“We have to keep the right mindset and keep getting better every week,” said Winship.

“Our problem has been playing 45 minutes and our guys played 45 minutes tonight,” added Portland/Deering coach Jeff Beaney. “This was a big boost mentally. We had to beat a top team. This gives the guys confidence.”

Portland/Deering (5-7 and eighth in the Class A Heals) was at Edward Little Monday, goes to Lewiston Wednesday and visits Falmouth Saturday.

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team was 7-4-1 and fourth in Class A at press time after wins last week at Windham (5-2) and Marshwood (6-1). After going to Edward Little Wednesday, the squad is home versus Lake Region Saturday.

In Class B South, Cheverus was 9-2 and second after a 4-1 home win over Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon last Thursday. Jackson Wilson scored twice. The Stags host Gorham Thursday, go to Leavitt Saturday and visit York Tuesday of next week.

Indoor track

The final regular season SMAA indoor track meets were held Saturday in Gorham.

Deering’s boys were first in a six-team meet and Cheverus placed sixth. In the girls’ competition, won by Bonny Eagle, the Rams came in fourth and the Stags were sixth.

Portland’s girls tied for third in a four-team meet, which was by Noble. The Bulldogs’ boys’ came in fourth (Noble aas first).

The SMAA championship meet is Saturday in Gorham.

The Class A state meet is Feb. 17 in Gorham.

Swimming

Cheverus swept a swim match versus Gorham last weekend, as the defending Class A champion boys beat the Rams, 110-51, and the girls were victorious, 89-76.

Portland was swept by Cape Elizabeth, as the girls lost to the defending Class B champions, 130-48, and the boys were defeated by the Capers as well, 119-53.

Waynflete was swept by Falmouth, as the boys lost, 109-55, and the girls were defeated by the Yachtsmen, 119-29.

The Southwestern championship meets will be held later this week.

The Class A boys’ state meet is Feb. 15 at the University of Maine in Orono. The Class A girls’ meet is Feb. 17 in Orono, while the Class B girls’ state meet is the same day at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. The Class B boys’ meet is Feb. 18 in Brunswick.

Skiing

City Nordic skiers took part in a freestyle race last Wednesday at Stark’s Hill in Fryeburg.

Deering’s Will Jordan had the fastest male time (12 minutes, 32.1 seconds) to help the Rams come in eighth as a team (Falmouth was first). Portland placed fifth, Waynflete was seventh and Cheverus finished 13th.

In the girls’ meet, won by Yarmouth, Portland was second, Deering third, Waynflete fifth and Cheverus ninth.

The SMAA and WMC conference ski meets will be held this week.

The Class A state Alpine meet is Feb. 13-14. The Class A and C Nordic state meets will be held Feb. 17-18.

Wrestling

The Class A South wrestling regional championship meet will be held Saturday at Massabesic High School in Waterboro.

Cheverus finished the regular season 19-6 after a 48-29 loss to Biddeford and a 48-36 loss to Bonny Eagle.

The Portland/South Portland co-op team finishd 15-12 after wins over Deering (42-36), Fryeburg Academy (48-24) and Scarborough (48-21) and a 60-16 loss to Noble.

Deering up 9-17 after losses to Portland/South Portland (42-36), Noble (65-16), Wells (78-6) and Massabesic (53-24).

The Class A state wrestling meet is Saturday, Feb. 15, in Sanford.

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: