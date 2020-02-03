This searchable database includes all individual and PAC contributions to the 2020 U.S. Senate re-election campaign of Republican Susan Collins for July 1 through Dec. 31, 2019.
Use the Search box to find donors, specific towns, employers or occupations. Click on the column heads to sort the data.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
