KENNEBUNK- Kennebunk High School Visual and Performing Arts Department is proud to present the crazy madcap comedy , “Complete Works of Wiliam Shakespeare (Abridged)” at the KHS Performing Arts Center.

The opening performance is Friday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. There will be performances at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 and a 2 p.m. matinée on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The play, billed as a “madcap compression of all 37 Shakespeare comedies and tragedies shown in less than 2 hours, is filled with mayhem and humor,” by The Today Show, takes on an added twist at KHS, where 16 cast members will perform, rather than the usual three.

Director Dennis St. Pierre also the school’s theater and dance teacher, said the expanded cast “offer an opportunity for even more hilarity.”

St. Pierre said the cast is includes students (Adam) Riley Counts, Sarah Durham, Sophia Hines, Maggie Nelson, Lauren Poulin, (Jess) Addie Drew, Kaya Harden, Ellie Mason, Curtis Morgan, Kylie Parsons, Maeve Sheehan, (Daniel) Nicole Bilodeau, Finley Fairfield, Zach Macisso, Elsa Molarsky, Hope Poore, and is supported by a technical team that includes Thomas Johns (stage manager) Abi Lemieux (asst. stage mgr), Everett Beals (lighting) Nicco Valentino (sound and props), Brady Lemieux (backstage manager)

Assistant director is student Aiden Macleod.

The cast, crew and directors expressed thanks to KHS leadership for giving the team the support to take on this production. The group also expressed thanks to KHS Visual and Performing Arts Boosters Club for their continued financial and volunteer support and to the man parents involved in producing this show.

Tickets, at $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors, are available at the door.

