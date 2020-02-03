It’s nice to see the Maine Legislature will consider converting the state’s 3,000 school buses to 100 percent all-electric by 2040 (LD 1894).

Something else should be done right now: direct Maine’s Department of Education to get serious about its responsibility toward children who walk or bike to school.

In two recent school construction projects in Sanford, the Department of Education made only token efforts to integrate schools with existing bike-ped infrastructure. This is maddening, especially since the state spends millions on bus transportation.

Lee Burnett

Springvale

