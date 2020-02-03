Benefit for Erika Stahl

7:30 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Just after Christmas, musician Erika Stahl from the local Americana duo Muddy Ruckus had to undergo emergency dialysis and spent four days in the hospital. Her battle with polycystic kidney disease that started when she was 14 years old took a dire turn, and thousands of dollars of medical bills have piled up. She is currently undergoing dialysis three times a week for several hours at a time, leaving her unable to work. The local music community is stepping up to help. All proceeds from this show will go directly to Stahl, and you’ll get to see performances from Mallett Brothers Band, Five of The Eyes, The Youngerbloods, Jenny Lou Drew Band and Max Garcia Conover.

Off The Rock

9 p.m. Friday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $10, all ages. space538.org

The Island Institute invites you to a musical celebration of the unique culture and community of Maine’s islands. The Off The Rock show will have you rocking out with punk, folk and rock tunes performed by North Haven’s Bait Bag, Tiger Saw from Monhegan and The Jacob James, featuring Vinalhaven resident and drummer Jake Greenlaw.

Jimmie Allen

9 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25, 18-plus. auramaine.com

“Mercury Lane” is the debut album from country singer and songwriter Jimmie Allen, and it’s home to the hit “Best Shot.” Allen’s a Delaware native who has weathered many storms, including living in his car. Expect to hear “Best Shot” along with “Make Me Want To” and several other tunes from Allen and his band.

