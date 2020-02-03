MACHIAS — A man has been charged with killing three people in shootings in Machias and Jonesboro on Monday.

Thomas Bonfanti was being held at the Washington County Jail, News Center Maine WCSH-WLBZ TV reported in a tweet.

The shootings occurred Monday morning, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. State troopers, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies, Machias police, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Forestry Service all responded to the scenes.

Machias Memorial High School and Rose M. Gaffney Elementary School, both in Machias, were placed on a hard lockdown around 11 a.m. after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office notified school officials of the situation, said Scott Porter, superintendent of Machias Bay Area Schools. A hard lockdown is one in which all students are required to remain in the school until further notice.

At about 12:05 p.m., all lockdowns had been lifted after the sheriff’s office notified the schools it was safe to do so.

Porter said he had few details other than that the incident was a shooting. He said he notified other schools in the district even though there was said to be no danger outside of town.

