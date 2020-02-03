Jonas Moon scored a power-play goal with 38 seconds left as the Cape Elizabeth boys’ hockey team beat Scarborough 3-2 on Monday night at Cross Insurance Arena.
It was the third straight win for the Capers, who improve to 5-8. Scarborough falls to 7-4-1.
Collin Wallace and Cory Schuler both scored in the first period as Scarborough jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Quinn Gordon and Matt Laughlin scored late in the second period to tie it for Cape Elizabeth.
EDWARD LITTLE 3, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Campbell Cassidy, Jake Keefe and Reed Chapman each scored as the Eddies (3-10) beat the Rams (5-8) in Auburn.
Ryan Becker made 25 saves for Portland/Deering, while Gage Ducharme had eight for Edward Little.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
GORHAM 61, NOBLE 36: Jordan Bretton scored 14 points as the Rams (9-8) beat the Knights (1-16) in Gorham.
Mason Laskey and Grant Nadeu each added eight points for Gorham.
Jackson Hett scored 12 points for Noble and Devin Brown added 10.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
WAYNFLETE 48, HEBRON ACADEMY 36: Kilee Sherry scored 14 points and the Flyers (2-14) beat the Lumberjacks (2-10) in Hebron.
Margaret Ojut added 13 points and Sophi Aronson 12 for Waynflete.
Sarah English had 11 points and Katherine Ducharme 10 for Hebron.
PORTLAND 62, LEWISTON 42: The Bulldogs (14-3) jumped out to a 17-point lead at the half and beat the Blue Devils (5-12) in Lewiston.
Gemima Motema scored 22 points and Amanda Kabantu added 17 for Portland.
Madeline Foster had 14 points and Jordyn Rubin 11 for Lewiston.
