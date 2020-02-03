DETROIT — Brian Elliott made 16 saves for his 40th career shutout in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 3-0 win over the sinking Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

It was the Red Wings’ ninth consecutive loss (0-8-1), and the second straight time they’ve been shut out. This is their third losing streak of at least eight games in 2019-20.

Scott Laughton, Kevin Hayes and defenseman Matt Niskanen scored for Philadelphia, which has won four of five (4-0-1). It was Elliott’s second shutout of the season.

The goals by Hayes and Niskanen were short-handed.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 28 shots for Detroit, which was blanked for the sixth time this season. It was the second time the Red Wings have been shut out in consecutive games.

STARS 5, RANGERS 3: Joe Pavelski scored power-play goals 16 seconds apart, Stephen Johns and Blake Comeau helped chase Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist and Dallas Stars won in New York.

Johns and Comeau scored 4:04 apart in the second period and Corey Perry also scored for Dallas, which improved to 30-18-4 with its second straight win. Anton Khudobin stopped 33 of 36 shots.

Pavel Buchnevich and Brett Howden scored first period power-play goals for the Rangers, and Brendan Lemieux added another on a man-advantage in the third. New York had won two straight coming out of the All-Star break and a bye week as the front office weighs its options ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, PANTHERS 3: Mark Pysyk scored three times in his first career hat trick, and Florida won in Toronto.

Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist for Florida, which trailed 3-1 early in the third period. Mike Matheson had three assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in the Panthers’ seventh win in eight games.

Frederik Andersen started for Toronto and stopped seven of eight shots before departing with an upper-body injury after a collision with Panthers center Frank Vatrano. Michael Hutchinson came in and allowed three goals on 13 shots.

Auston Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares scored for Toronto, which had won three in a row. Mitch Marner had two assists.

Matthews’ 37th goal of the season made it 3-1 38 seconds into the third. But Pysyk and Huberdeau scored 58 seconds apart, tying it at 3 at 3:18.

