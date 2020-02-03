MACHIAS — One man is in custody following shootings Monday morning in Machias and Jonesboro.

“There are multiple victims,” said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. State troopers, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies, Machias police, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Forestry Service all responded to the scenes.

No further information was immediately available Monday afternoon.

Machias Memorial High School and Rose M. Gaffney Elementary School, both in Machias, were placed on a hard lockdown around 11 a.m. after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office notified school officials of the situation, said Scott Porter, superintendent of Machias Bay Area Schools. A hard lockdown is one in which all students are required to remain in the school until further notice.

At about 12:05 p.m., all lockdowns had been lifted after the sheriff’s office notified the schools it was safe to do so.

Porter said he had few details other than that the incident was a shooting. He said he notified other schools in the district even though there was said to be no danger outside of town.

