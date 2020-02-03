Casco Bay High School Film Festival

6 p.m. Friday. Hannaford Hall at University of Southern Maine, 88 Bedford St., Portland, $25, $10 students. eventbrite.com

Casco Bay High School celebrates 15 years of filmmaking with a showcase of work by several students and alumni. You’ll see the best of the best during the screening of fiction and nonfiction shorts that includes selections from students participating in the 2020 Winter filmmaking intensive.

‘Casa Valentina’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Portland Players Theater, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $20, $18 seniors, $15 students and children. portlandplayers.org

It’s the final weekend to see The Portland Players production of Harvey Fierstein’s bittersweet comedy “Casa Valentina.” Set at an early ’60s resort in The Catskills and with a stellar ensemble cast, the show centers around several men with secret lives who gather at the one place where the many shades of gender, sexuality and clothing choices are all accepted. Or are they?

‘Broadway’s Next Hit Musical’

7:30 p.m. Friday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Head to Rockland for a production that uses your made-up song titles to create a hilarious, improvised show. “Broadway’s Next Hit Musical” features scenes and songs, complete with infectious melodies and dancing, invented characters and even plot twists. They say the neon lights are bright on Broadway, but they’ll also be bright on Rockland’s Main Street.

Fourth Annual Maine Crime Writers’ Staged Reading

6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 at the door. portlandstage.org

Portland Stage Affiliate Artists presents a thrilling, chilling and mysterious evening of short pieces by award-winning writers Gerry Boyle, Brenda Buchanan, Richard Cass, Paul Doiron and Julia Spencer-Fleming. All the writers will be there, and their works will be performed by a cast of 10 actors. There’s a preshow reception at 6:30 p.m., and when the clock strikes 7, the intrigue begins.

