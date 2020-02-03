Brian Austin, Scarborough boys’ basketball: The senior guard scored 41 points in a 69-46 win at Noble on Friday. He was coming off a 29-point, 13-rebound effort in a 71-66 double-overtime win Tuesday against Sanford. Austin leads Class AA South in scoring at 23.3 points per game.

Jonathan Donovan, York boys’ basketball: A senior guard, Donovan made six 3-pointers and scored a team-high 22 points as the Wildcats improved to 16-0 with a 77-50 win at Class B Wells on Saturday. In road wins at Freeport and Fryeburg, Donovan scored 13 and 12 points, with three 3-pointers in each game.

Jordan Grant, Gray-New Gloucester girls’ basketball: The senior center surpassed 1,000 career points in her career by scoring 11 points in a 46-42 loss to Greely on Friday. Earlier in the week, she had 13 points in a 49-45 loss to Wells.

Sarah Hare, Windham girls’ Alpine skiing: A sophomore, Hare won two SMAA giant slalom races involving six schools at Shawnee Peak. On Wednesday she edged Marshwood’s Ella Manero by 0.22 seconds and on Friday by 1.57 seconds.

William Jordan, Deering boys’ Nordic skiing: A senior, Jordan won a Western Maine Conference 5.17-kilometer freestyle race at Stark’s Mountain in Fryeburg. Jordan’s time of 12 minutes, 32.1 seconds was fastest in a field of over a field of 105 skiers.

A.J. Noyes, Falmouth boys’ Alpine skiing: A junior, Noyes won a pair of SMAA giant slalom races last week at Shawnee Peak. On Wednesday, he nipped Marshwood’s Sean Maguire by 0.03 seconds and on Friday by 0.21 seconds.

Bella Schifano, Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland girls’ hockey: The freshman forward from South Portland had three assists in Friday’s 3-2 win against St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester to help her team improve to 12-5-1 and cinch the No. 2 seed and a quarterfinal bye in the South.

Rachel Wall, Freeport girls’ basketball: The junior forward had two big games to help the Falcons improve their winning streak to nine games and remain atop Class B South. She scored a career-high 27 points in a 56-42 win over York and then had 21 points in a 52-42 win over Yarmouth.

Colby Winship, Portland/Deering boys’ hockey: The sophomore forward scored two goals, including a tie-breaking short-handed tally with 46 seconds left in the second period in a 4-1 win Saturday against Falmouth. Portland had not beaten Falmouth since 2004.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »