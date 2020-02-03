Arrests

1/28 at 5:22 p.m. Brooke E. Binion, 35, of Fairfield Court, was arrested on Fairfield Court by Officer Joshua Robinson on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued for the period Jan. 27-Feb. 2.

Fire calls

1/27 at 9:48 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/27 at 4:45 p.m. Noise complaint at Juniper Ledge.

1/29 at 6:24 a.m. Assist North Yarmouth.

1/29 at 10:05 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

1/29 at 1:02 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bridge Street.

1/29 at 2:45 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

1/30 at 2:46 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Kelly Drive.

1/30 at 4:20 p.m. Trespass on Burlington Court.

1/31 at 6:38 a.m. Criminal mischief on Main Street.

2/2 at 6:42 p.m. Criminal mischief on Main Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.

