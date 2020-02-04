YARMOUTH — Absentee voting is also now available for the presidential primary and special state referendum, which will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the AMVETS Hall, 148 North Road.

Residents can register to vote or register with a party the day of the primary. Contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 846-9036 for more information.

