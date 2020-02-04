YARMOUTH — Absentee voting is also now available for the presidential primary and special state referendum, which will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the AMVETS Hall, 148 North Road.
Residents can register to vote or register with a party the day of the primary. Contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 846-9036 for more information.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
People on the Move
Kauffman joins Maine Coast Heritage Trust as COO
-
People on the Move
Kauffman joins Maine Coast Heritage Trust as COO
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland looks to save $20K in first year with new solar field
-
Politics
Collins will vote to acquit on impeachment articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
No good vibrations for Beach Boys, split by hunting concert