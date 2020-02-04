Arrests
No arrests were reported from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3.
Summonses
1/28 Christopher Will, 36, of Stoneledge Drive, Manchester, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on High Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
Fire calls
1/28 at 6:03 p.m. Odor investigation on Heath Lane.
2/2 at 10:22 p.m. Elevator alarm on Washington Street.
2/2 at 10:22 p.m. Public service at Washington and Vine streets.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 35 calls between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Google faces privacy probe in EU over location tracking
-
Portland Forecaster
City Council OK on operations moves shelter to design stage
-
Local & State
Lewiston police ask for help locating missing man
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: Jan. 27-Feb. 3
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: Jan. 27-Feb. 3