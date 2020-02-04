Arrests

No arrests were reported from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3.

Summonses

1/28 Christopher Will, 36, of Stoneledge Drive, Manchester, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on High Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

1/28 at 6:03 p.m. Odor investigation on Heath Lane.

2/2 at 10:22 p.m. Elevator alarm on Washington Street.

2/2 at 10:22 p.m. Public service at Washington and Vine streets.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 35 calls between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.

