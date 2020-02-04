Arrests

1/27 at 4:56 p.m. Megan James, 31, of Weston Road, Woolwich, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Bath Road and also charged with theft.

1/27 at 8:09 p.m. Aaron Fickett, 35, of River Road, was arrested by Sgt. Edward Yurek on Pleasant Street and charged with operating under the influence and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

1/29 at 10:24 p.m. Sarah Wilson, 37, of Pollard Avenue, was arrested on a probation hold by Officer Whitney Burns on Pollard Avenue.

1/29 at 11:54 p.m. Debra Lully, 38, listed as a transient, was arrested on two warrants by Officer Joshua Bernier on Gurnet Road.

1/30 at 3:13 p.m. Carol Mills, 62, of Sabattus Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Officer James Fisher on Gurnet Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/31 at 10:52 p.m. Sydney Perry, 23, of Jonathan Street, was arrested by Officer Adam Merrill on Mason Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/1 at 1:14 a.m. Elton Goldmann, 30, of Pleasant Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Adam Merrill at Pleasant and Cedar streets.

2/1 at 11:38 p.m. Jessica Hills, 37, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was arrested by Officer Adam Merrill on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/2 at 11:10 p.m. Haven Willis, 45, of Brunswick, was arrested on a warrant by Officer James Fisher on Union Street.

Summonses

1/28 at 5:58 p.m. Jessica Russ, 28, of Winter Street, Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Old Bath Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/2 at 5:04 p.m. Anne Rovito, 51, of Barton Lane, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevitz on Admiral Fitch Avenue on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Fire calls

1/28 at 11:05 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

1/28 at 6:37 p.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

1/29 at 3:26 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at U.S. Route 1 and Route 196.

1/30 at 8:36 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

1/31 at 2:10 a.m. Alarm on Pleasant Hill Road.

1/31 at 8:41 p.m. Alarm on Station Avenue.

1/31 at 10:52 p.m. Alarm on Main Street.

2/1 at 10:28 a.m. Alarm on Watson Drive.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3.

