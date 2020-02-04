U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, seen as a possible swing vote in President Trump’s impeachment trial, announced on the Senate floor Tuesday that she will not vote to remove the president.

“This decision is not about whether you like or dislike this president or agree with or oppose his policies or approve or disapprove of his conduct in other circumstances,” Collins said. “Rather, it is about whether the charges meet the very high constitutional standard of treason, bribery or other high crimes or misdemeanors.”

Collins’ comments come as Senators are expected to vote Wednesday on the two articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. A two-thirds vote is needed to remove the president from office, which is seen as unlikely.

Last week, Collins joined Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah as the only two Republicans to vote to allow new witnesses and evidence in the trial, a motion that was defeated 51-49.

She was also among a small group of Republicans who pushed for the vote on witnesses, calling for the trial to follow the same model as the 1999 Clinton impeachment trial and for the vote to take place only after opening arguments and a chance for senators to ask questions.

Collins has been the focus of pressure from both sides throughout the trial, as she had been seen as being among a handful of Republicans whose votes could make a difference on new evidence and witnesses. Democrats nationally have also targeted her seat heading into the November election, in part due to her controversial vote to support Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine, voted to support allowing new witnesses and evidence, and is expected to announce his decision on the articles later Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

