WESTBROOK — Cumberland County Credit Union is moving to 150 Main St., taking over the location of the old Tim Horton’s.

The building has been vacant since Tim Horton’s closed in 2010.

Construction crews have begun to convert the building for the credit union, which has a branch at the Westbrook Regional Vocational Center on Stroudwater Street.

“We are still working to determine (if we will move) the vocational location, but we are opening a location later this year on Main St. We do not have a timeline on when it may be completed yet,” Ryan Grund said, Cumberland County FCU’s chief financial officer.

The city is pleased the building will be put to use.

“Whenever you have vacant commercial buildings, we like to see them reused. It employs and contributes to the tax base. The area is also a gateway to the city, so we appreciate and anticipate the beautification and use of it,” said Economic Development Coordinator Dan Stevenson.

